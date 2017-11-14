Home»Breaking News»ireland

Date fixed for trial of woman accused of dangerous driving causing deaths of four friends

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 01:13 pm

A date has been fixed for the trial of a woman accused of dangerous driving causing the deaths of four of her friends near Athy, Co. Kildare in 2015.

Dayna Kearney from Crossneen, Co. Carlow will stand trial in late January.

On January 6 2015, Dayna Kearney’s VW Polo collided with a van on the Athy Link Road at Burtown, Co. Kildare.

Her friends Aisling Midleton, Niamh Doyle and Gemma Nolan, who were all 19 at the time, and 20-year-old Chermaine Carroll all died in the crash.

Ms. Kearney, who was 21, was badly injured and spent some time in hospital afterwards.

The five, who all went to school together in Carlow, were on their way to collect a laptop for one of the girls after spending the evening ice-skating.

Ms. Kearney was subsequently charged with dangerous driving causing death and an extra charge of driving a vehicle which she knew to be defective was later added to the indictment.

Her case was mentioned before Naas Circuit Court this afternoon and Judge Michael O’Shea was told a trial date was required.

The court was previously told the trial is likely to take a week and a jury is due to be sworn in to hear it on January 30.


More in this Section

Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence

Two men ordained to priesthood at Pro Cathedral in Dublin

911 fewer patients on trolleys compared to this time last year


Today's Stories

Decade of concern over Charleville credit union

Appeal over plans to extend Dingle Skellig Hotel

Planning to be sought for €140m Cork flood defences

Regina Doherty U-turn on pension guarantee

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »