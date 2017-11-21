Home»Breaking News»ireland

Date agreed to implement deal over Bus Éireann driver issues

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 09:17 am

All outstanding issues between unions and management at Bus Éireann appear to have been resolved.

It follows a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) intervention over the rostering of bus drivers.

A clarification document was issued to both sides yesterday, and provides for an implementation date of December 3.

The company says this relates to all elements of the driver grade, which were part of the Labour Court agreement accepted earlier this year.

In a statement, Bus Éireann adds: "This agreement will ensure cost savings can be achieved to address the company finances in line with our business plan".

The NBRU says detailed discussions took place "on many issues".

It says it hopes to deal with "underlying policy issues that caused the crisis at Bus Éireann" at the Transport Forum, previously agreed with Transport Minister Shane Ross.


