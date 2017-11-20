Home»Breaking News»ireland

Data shows number of pupils completing the Leaving Cert at record level

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 07:35 am

Record numbers of Irish students are completing the Leaving Cert, according to figures from the Department of Education.

The numbers show the percentage of Irish 20 to 24-year olds with at least an upper secondary education is the second highest in Europe at 94%.

The number of early leavers from education has dropped by more than 40% since 2011 from 10.8% to 6.3%.

Ireland’s ranking in this measure has risen by seven places to 7th in Europe, and puts the country significantly lower than the EU-28 average of 10.7%.

The majority of drop-outs happen between fifth and sixth year of secondary school.

The results show the gap in Leaving Certificate retention rates between Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) and non-DEIS schools has narrowed, almost halving from 15.8% in 2001 to 8.5% in 2010.


KEYWORDS

education

More in this Section

Young man arrested following shooting in Athlone last night

New campaign to highlight personal stories of Ireland's homeless people

Road deaths down by 33 compared to 2016

Calls for more attention to young male's mental health on International Men's Day


Today's Stories

Main parties rule out governing with Sinn Féin

Families concerned over lack of progress in Garda inquiries

RTÉ employee sought sex with underage girl

Cork is a-Glow as Lord Mayor switches on festive lights

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »