Home»Breaking News»ireland

Data shows more than a third of consumer product recalls are toys

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 10:20 am

Toys accounted for 38% of consumer product recalls in Europe in the last three months, according to data from Stericycle Expert Solutions.

The figures also show that between July and September of this year 91% of recalled products were manufactured in China.

Stericycle Expert Solutions, which manages product recalls, is advising retailers to take extra care when importing toys and parents to do their research in the run-up to Christmas.

Nearly a quarter of all recalls related to choking hazards, with the majority being the risk of a part on a toy becoming detached.


More in this Section

Man, 30, to be charged in in connection with the discovery of Philip Finnegan's remains last year

Auditor General reveals 16 sets of financial statements for 2015 not certified by end of 2016

Four food outlets were closed in October for breaching food safety rules

Gardaí make three arrests after shotgun fired during high-speed chase


Today's Stories

Newlywed mum’s son denied Irish passport

“I would give absolutely everything just to spend just one more minute with him”

Minimum alcohol pricing ‘could prevent 3 deaths a week’

‘Vital that €180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway gets green light’

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »