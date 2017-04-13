Dan Rooney dies aged 84

The death has occured of former US Ambassador to Ireland and Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, writes Daniel McConnell .

He was 84.

A Steelers spokesman confirmed that Rooney died Thursday.

Mr Rooney was appointed U.S. ambassador to Ireland in 2009 by President Barack Obama and served until his resignation in 2012.

In March 2016, the Jackie Robinson Foundation honored Rooney with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement, Taoiseach Enda Kenny expressed his sadness on learning of Mr Rooney's passing.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Rooney. Dan was a personal friend of mine and the proudest Irish supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers," he said.

"During his time as American Ambassador to Ireland Dan visited every county in Ireland and his work brought both the United States and Ireland closer together".

"Dan was a founding President of the Ireland Fund. He leaves a massive legacy which will benefit many people for the years to come. My deepest condolences go to his wife Patricia and his entire family at this time," Mr Kenny added.

Mr Rooney was born July 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to Art Rooney Sr., who founded the Steelers the following year.

Mr Rooney began working for his father in 1955 after graduating from Duquesne University.

He took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art.

Warm tributes have been paid to Mr Rooney.

"Few men have contributed as much to the National Football League as Dan Rooney," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was one of the finest men in the history of our game and it was a privilege to work alongside him for so many years. Dan's dedication to the game, to the players and coaches, to his beloved Pittsburgh, and to Steelers fans everywhere was unparalleled.

"He was a role model and trusted colleague to commissioners since Bert Bell, countless NFL owners, and so many others in and out of the NFL. A voice of reason on a wide range of topics, including diversity and labor relations, Dan always had the league's best interests at heart. For my part, Dan's friendship and counsel were both inspiring and irreplaceable. My heart goes out to Patricia, Art, and the entire Rooney family on the loss of this extraordinary man."

President Michael D. Higgins has released the following statement:

"I have heard with sadness of the passing of Dan Rooney, former US ambassador to Ireland and co-founder of the Ireland Funds.

"Sabina and I remember Ambassador Rooney and his family's visit to us in Áras an Uachtaráin with fondness. Deeply committed to Ireland and the Irish people, he was always conscious of his Irish roots.

"He was a major contributor to the Ireland Funds. Thanks to his contributions and those of others many projects promoting peace and reconciliation in Ireland were initiated, leaving a real and tangible legacy.

"All of those who met him were quick to realise his love for his native Pittsburgh and for the game of American Football. Followers of that sport will also remember him for the Rooney Rule, and his efforts at promoting greater inclusion and diversity within the sport. Sabina and I offer our sympathy to his family and friends."

The US Embassy said:

"We are saddened to hear of the death of former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney. Ambassador Rooney was loved by all who met him, including everyone who worked with him at the U.S. Embassy in Dublin. We are grateful for his contributions to the continuing strength of the U.S.-Ireland relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."