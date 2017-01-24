Dáil to debate legislation surrounding suspended sentences

The Dáil will today begin debating legislation to address a major problem with the law on suspended sentences.

The Bill will deal with the High Court ruling last April which ruled the current procedures around suspended sentences were actually unconstitutional.

It ruled that a person convicted of a second offence, when already observing a suspended suspended sentence, was being unfairly jailed without the right to appeal the second ruling.

The legislation to repair the law in light of the judgement has already been cleared by the Seanad.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet will today be asked to sign off on the next stage of preparations for the introduction of the 'Working Family Payment'.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar will ask his colleagues to approve a five week public consultation.

This will involve employers, trade unions, the voluntary and community sectors as well as members of the public - all of whom will be asked to finalise proposals for the introduction of the payment.

The Working Family Payment is a key commitment in the Programme for Partnership Government, and is expected to be designed to promote work over welfare by supplementing household income on a phased basis.