Dáil hears claims ticket touting revenue going to organised crime gangs

The Dáil has heard claims that the revenue from ticket touting is going towards organised crime gangs around the world.

The claim was made as a new Bill was officially introduced to ban the resale of tickets above face value.

In a first for the Dáil, the bill was sponsored by TDs from two groups, Fine Gael's Noel Rock, and independent TD Stephen Donnelly.

Deputy Donnelly says the funding of organised crime is just one reason to clamp down.

"There are allegations of complicity by resellers working with organised touts that are breaking the law.

"There were very serious allegations made, Ceann Comhairle, about links between profits being made in this industry and Dublin-based paramilitaries and indeed armed organisations in Israel.

"So we need to take the issue very, very seriously."