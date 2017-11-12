Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dáil Bar sees tab soar over the summer

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 11:43 am

The Dáil Bar tab reached over €31,000 at the end of August.

According to the Sunday Times, one TD ran up a bill of €1,200 over the summer, despite the Dáil sitting for just eight days.

Earlier this year Leinster House decided to write off €5,500 of debt as there was no prospect of it being recouped.

TDs and Senators can use the tab facility when ordering food and drink in the Dáil, which they can pay at a later stage.

It was reported that the amount involved was very small in the overall context of the bar and restaurant receipts.

However, delayed payments have been a recurring issue for Oireachtas staff over the years, who then have to chase politicians to pay off bills.

It is expected that there will be a revised credit policy developed to restrict the time that TDs and Senators have to settle their accounts in the bar.


