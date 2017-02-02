Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dáil asked to back motion declaring Trump's immigration ban as 'prejudiced and discriminatory'

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 11:31 am

The Dail will be asked to back a motion next week declaring Donald Trump's executive order on immigration as "prejudiced and discriminatory".

Two hours have been set aside in next week's Dail agenda to consider the motion tabled by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

The motion also declares that security vetting "based on race, religion or nationality is discriminatory and unlawful".

If accepted, the motion would see the Dáil write formally to President Trump asking for the executive order to be repealed.

President Trump's immigration ban has denied access to the United States for people travelling from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya for 90 days, with Syrian refugees being banned indefinitely.

