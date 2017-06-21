Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dad collects €25k winnings from Father's Day scratch card they recovered after frantic two-day search

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 03:53 pm

A dad from Leinster is €25,000 richer, but only after a frantic two-day hunt for his Lottery scratch card that his son got him for Father's Day.

He endured a stressful 48 hours before he found his missing scratch card behind the fridge.

His son had bought it in a Petrogas filling station in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow, and gave it to his dad in his Father’s Day card on Sunday.

They both dropped into the National Lottery headquarters to claim the prize on the All Cash Spectacular Scratch Card and recounted the turmoil they went through when they realised they had lost it.

Dad said: "I was stunned to find I had in my hand a winning card worth €25,000. Over the course of Father’s Day I kept checking the card to see if I had been dreaming.

"But when I went to check that evening I could not find the scratch card anywhere."

They then described the major search that ensued.

"We tore the place apart for almost two days", said the winner’s son.

"Every room in the house was upended to find the ticket; we even searched through bins to ensure it wasn’t thrown out by mistake."

The father-and-son team were beginning to lose hope when they made a last gasp effort to search the kitchen, pulling out the fixtures in desperation.

Victory was snatched from the jaws of defeat when, down the back of the fridge, they recovered the elusive scratch card.

The father said: "If you think the feeling of winning 25 grand is good, imagine how bad the feeling of losing it is. It was absolutely unbearable.

"Thankfully, with my son’s help, we found it and all’s well that ends well. I’ve barely taken my eyes off the scratch card ever since we found it."

And of course, he promised to reward his son, jokingly saying: "I suppose he deserves a bag of chips for the drive home now."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS lotto

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 