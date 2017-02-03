Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dad and sons remanded in custody charged with Neil Reilly murder

Friday, February 03, 2017

A judge has directed medical attention for a 52-year-old man in custody on remand charged with the murder of Neil Reilly in Dublin.

Father-of-two Neil Reilly, 36, sustained serious injuries during a row in the early hours of January 18 after his car came to a halt and he was attacked and stabbed in the Esker Glebe area in Lucan, not far from his home at St Finian’s Close.

He was rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí seized a number of cars for technical examination and on Monday four males ranging in ages from late teens to fifties were arrested. They were all charged with the murder of Mr Reilly at The Glebe, Esker, Lucan, on Jan. 18 last and they were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Paul Bradley, 52, and his sons Jason Bradley, 18, and Dean Bradley, 22, of Liscarne Gardens, Ronanstown, west Dublin appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. There was consent to them being further remanded in custody until their next hearing on March 3.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan asked for medical attention to be granted to Paul Bradley. She said he suffered from a serious heart condition. Judge Victor Blake directed that he must get the attention he needs and that the prison consultant should liaise with Mr Bradley's GP.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed.

The fourth co-defendant, a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, will face his next hearing at Blanchardstown Children's Court on Monday.

The defendants, because they are charged with murder, will have to make an application in the High Court to get released on bail.

