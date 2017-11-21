Cyclists killed on Irish roads at its highest in a decade

The number of cyclist killed on the roads in Ireland is at its highest in a decade.

In the past week alone two people have lost their lives while cycling bringing the total number of cyclists killed in 2017 to 14.

That is four more than were killed in the whole of 2016.

A vigil is being held in their memory outside Leinster House this evening.

Colm Ryder from Cyclist.ie says safer infrastructure is badly needed.

He said: "If you look at Dublin compared to any other European city, the infrastructure for cycling is very unfit in terms of safe infrasturcture.

"Cyclists are competing on the road on a regular basis with cars, with buses having to negotiate very tight squeezes.

"The infrstructure is not there, we need investment, we need design, we need proper engagement, we need these things to happen."