Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cyclists hold vigil outside Leinster House calling for cycling to be made safer

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 03:50 pm

Around 150 cyclists have held a vigil outside Leinster House this evening calling for cycling to be made safer.

The number of cyclist killed on the roads in Ireland is at its highest in a decade.

In the past week alone two people have lost their lives while cycling bringing the total number of cyclists killed in 2017 to 14.

That is four more than were killed in the whole of 2016.

Colm Ryder from Cyclist.ie says safer infrastructure is badly needed.

He said: "If you look at Dublin compared to any other European city, the infrastructure for cycling is very unfit in terms of safe infrasturcture.

"Cyclists are competing on the road on a regular basis with cars, with buses having to negotiate very tight squeezes.

"The infrstructure is not there, we need investment, we need design, we need proper engagement, we need these things to happen."


KEYWORDS

Cyclistcyclingsafetydeaths

More in this Section

Senator says legal defences possible for those accused following vigilante style sting operations

Data shows major jump in numbers of patients on hospital trolleys

Judge calls for 'better way' as boy with cerebral palsy awarded €15m

Gardaí seize €100k and nine cars in 11 raids in Co. Kerry


Today's Stories

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive in Europe for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »