Cuts to shift and overtime rates from €42k bus driver salaries 'insulting', says union

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 05:58 pm

The National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU) has formally served notice of all-out strike action at Bus Éireann, beginning on February 20.

Yesterday, the acting CEO of Bus Éireann Ray Hernan said that he is "more than willing to hear any alternative proposals unions have for achieving savings".

However, the NBRU said it will go ahead with the strike if management refuse to reconsider its proposal to cut pay.

"The NBRU has today served notice of all-out strike action at Bus Éireann in a direct response to the stated intention of the company to unilaterally, and without agreement impose draconian cuts to the modest salary of ordinary decent bus workers," said NBRU general secretary Dermot O'Leary.

"For the Acting CEO to come out and suggest that the trade unions should come up with alternative proposals which will produce €12m savings from payroll as a component of a previously unseen target of €30m, is clearly designed to create an unbridgeable gulf between the parties and is akin to throwing an incendiary device at an already volatile situation.

"Mr Hernan's suggestion that he would on the one hand, seek to protect 'core pay' whilst at the same time slashing upwards of €8,000 plus, through cuts to shift and overtime rates from a bus driver on a salary of €42,000 is frankly insulting, and would lead one to ponder if the determination of Bus Éireann to protect the shareholder runs the risk of bringing the country to the brink of industrial relation warfare."

