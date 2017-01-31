CSO figures show slight fall in unemployment in January

Latest figures show the rate of unemployment is continuing to fall, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO data shows that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 7.1%, down slightly from 7.2% in December.

The unemployment rate was 8.5% in January 2016.

It shows there were almost 150,000 people out of work in January this year, 30,000 less than the same month last year.

Up to 13.5% of young people aged 15-24 years were out of work this month, a decrease from 14.4% in December 2016.