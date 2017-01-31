Home»Breaking News»ireland

CSO figures show slight fall in unemployment in January

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:01 pm

Latest figures show the rate of unemployment is continuing to fall, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO data shows that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 7.1%, down slightly from 7.2% in December.

The unemployment rate was 8.5% in January 2016.

It shows there were almost 150,000 people out of work in January this year, 30,000 less than the same month last year.

Up to 13.5% of young people aged 15-24 years were out of work this month, a decrease from 14.4% in December 2016.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS unemployment, jobs, ireland

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

House of the Oireachtas welcomes High Court decision on Angela Kerins case

Katherine Zappone has written to Taoiseach for review of US pre-clearance

Simon Coveney: Kenny SHOULD travel to the White House on St Patrick's Day

Deadline looms on CAO decisions


Today's Stories

Plan for divesting schools criticised as unfair, claims Educate Together

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

US Travel Ban: Anger at ‘earth-shattering’ Trump move

€1m Cork lotto win remains unclaimed

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 