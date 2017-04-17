Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cruinniú na Cásca festivals taking place across the country today

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:18 am

Cruinniú na Cásca festivals will take place around the country today.

The events will celebrate contemporary Irish culture and creativity, through music dance, art and workshops.

A number of towns and cities across Ireland will host events under the 'Creative Ireland' initiative, however there will be a special large-scale event taking place in Dublin.

Minister for Arts and Heritage Heather Humphreys, hopes to build on the success of last year's events: "We discovered last year that this was very very special and we couldn't let it go and we have come back again this year with Cruinniú in the city.

"Not alone in the city but in every county across the country, so this year, every single county is having an event on Easter Monday.

"Some of them have a lot of events on, some of them have less because this is their first year."

