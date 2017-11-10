Crucial day for rail strikes, as Labour Court set to issue recommendation

There could be a breakthrough today in the Irish Rail dispute.

Talks between management and unions ended at the Labour Court last night, with the court agreeing to issue a recommendation by this afternoon.

The group of unions at Irish Rail will meet to consider the court's findings as soon as they are available.

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary said the committee of the five unions would sit down as soon as the recommendation issued, and consider its implications,.

"We're in the middle of a five-day cycle (of disputes) and until we see the recommendation, nothing will change that," he said.

Three further days of action are planned for next Tuesday (November 14), Thursday, November 23 and Friday, December 8.

The strike on the 14th coincides with the Republic of Ireland’s football match against Denmark while the stoppage on the 8th clashes with a busy day for Christmas shoppers.

155,000 train journeys will be affected every day during the strikes.