Crowds expected at Earth Day events

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 12:14 am

Hundred of events will be taking place across Ireland today to mark Earth Day today.

In Dublin, a protest will take place in the city, starting from Grand Canal Square, aimed at highlighting the importance of environmental awareness at Government level.

Internationally, 5,000 environmental groups in a record 184 countries will hold events similar to that in Dublin, in protest of policies being put forward by the likes of Donald Trump.

Dean Eaton, environmental awareness officer at Dun Laoghaire, Rathdown County Council and explained what we can do to help the environment.

"Get out - cycle, exercise, go for walks, have fun, turn the TV off," he said.

"Get an allotment garden. Simple things - take the stairs rather than the escalator. Turn the lights off. Turn appliances off when you're not using them."

