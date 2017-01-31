Home»Breaking News»ireland

Criminal Assets Bureau seize 125 cattle from farmer who owed more than €4m in taxes and interest

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 02:32 pm

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized 125 cattle from a farmer in Kilkenny over a large outstanding tax bill.

The bureau has been investigating Mr Thomas McDonnell of Pollough, Skeoughvosteen in County Kilkenny regarding unpaid tax liabilities covering 16 years from 1991 to 2006.

Based on assessments made in 2008, Mr McDonnell was judged to owe the Exchequer €1.2m before interest was taken into account.

However, Gardaí said that with accrued interest the tax liability now stands at more than €4m.

Pic via An Garda Síochána Facebook

Gardaí said the bureau began High Court Revenue proceedings for the collection of the unpaid taxes in November 2009.

However, the Bureau eventually obtained a judgment in May 2013 and has been seeking to collect the outstanding funds since then.

Today’s seizure is one of number of actions taken by the bureau following the High Court judgement and officials now hope to continue to engage with Mr McDonnell to, "fully discharge the rest of his tax obligations".

Pic via An Garda Síochána Facebook

