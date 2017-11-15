Home»Breaking News»ireland

Criminal Assets Bureau conducting searches as part of crime gang investigation

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 02:15 pm

Gardaí are searching a number of properties in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary as part of an investigation into the operations of criminal gangs in the area.

The searches led by the Criminal Assets Bureau are focused on homes and businesses in the three counties.

They are examining land sales, and car sales organised by criminal groups based in the region.

Members of the Bureau assisted by the regional Support Unit and local Gardaí have seized documentation, mobile phones, devices and computer equipment.

Gardai say no arrests are planned during this phase of the investigation.


