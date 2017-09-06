Crane operators suspend planned strike action and protests scheduled in Dublin

Trade union Unite has suspended strike action and protests scheduled for tomorrow in response to the Construction Industry Federation agreeing to engage in talks on crane operators’ pay demands.

The trade union represents over 90% of crane operators in Ireland.

Pickets were set to be placed at Sisk sites at Capital Dock and Grand Canal Dock in the morning.

A demonstration was also planned outside the Health & Safety Authority headquarters on James Joyce Street, Dublin to highlight over health & safety concerns.

The union said that this is "a positive development insofar as the dispute now will be in the appropriate venue for discussion and hopefully advancement."