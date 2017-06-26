Home»Breaking News»ireland

Coveney confident ’heavy lifting’ on restoring northern institutions will will be done by tomorrow

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:56 pm

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful "the heavy lifting" with regard to restoring devolved governance in the North will be done by tomorrow evening.

Mr Coveney is leading the talks alongside Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire.

"There are some big political issues to be addressed.

"If we are going to get that done, both parties need to be willing to move towards each other’s position to try to accommodate each other."

He added: "There are political choices to be made."

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams this evening said that powersharing at Stormont is the only fair way to distribute money from the DUP’s deal with the Conservatives.

The windfall in exchange for the Northern Ireland party’s support includes £1 billion of new funding for infrastructure and health spending, along with enhanced flexibility on almost £500 million of previously allocated cash.

If negotiators miss Thursday’s deadline for a new agreement to restore devolved government, they face the prospect of direct rule being reimposed from Westminster after months of talks failed to break the impasse.

Mr Adams said any extra money for Northern Ireland is a good thing, adding: "We may be able to say well done Arlene, when we have the Executive in place."

Mr Adams said it was always better to have a ministerial Executive in place.

"The only fair way to get whatever resources come to this place, the only forum or the only decision-making body that can do it in a fair way is the Executive."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Stormont, Simon Coveney, Gerry Adams

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Foster believes deal can be reached in North by end of the month

UUP leader Robin Swann: Bringing in Stormont talks chair 'a waste of time'

Ministers urged to protect funding for PSNI after collapse of Stormont talks

Direct rule will be reintroduced in Northern Ireland if talks fail, MPs told

More in this Section

Husband of missing Tina Satchwell, 45, makes emotional Crimecall appeal

Pedestrian killed in Dublin tonight after being struck by truck

Council vote to green light redevelopment of protected warehouses in Cork

Limerick and Dublin appoint new Lord Mayors amidst war of words in the Treaty County


Today's Stories

Judges warn of ‘flaws’ in judicial reform

Half of sexual violence centre’s clients did not report incident to gardaí

Couple separated for first time in 63 years of marriage

Man burnt neighbour’s van over spying fears

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 