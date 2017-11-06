Court orders evacuation of house containing 18 people in bunk beds

There has been no challenge to a High Court order evacuating a house with a number of fire deficiencies which had been used as a hostel.

The court last week ordered the house at Ossory Road, North Strand Dublin, which accommodated around 17-18 people, be vacated by today, during which time the person in control of the premises, Austin Smithers, could challenge the order.

Mr Smithers, who lives in the UK, today appeared in person in the court which heard there was no further application in relation to the original application made by Dublin City Council that the premises be vacated due to fire safety fears.

Conleth Bradley SC said the only application was that there should be no order as to costs which means both sides pay their own costs.

Mr Smithers told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan he was happy with that.

The High Court

Last week, the court heard there were no proceedings against the owner of the house as she is currently resident in a nursing home but they had been brought against Mr Smithers as the person in control of the building.

The court heard up to 30 people had been resident, in rooms mostly containing bunk beds, with safety deficiencies including no fire alarm, no fire doors and blocked or inadequate fire escape routes.

Most of the residents were believed to be from Mexico, the court heard.