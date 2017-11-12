Court charges teenager in connection with assault that left boy, 14, critically ill in hospital

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 01:48 pm

A 17-year-old has appeared in court charged in connection with an assault on a 14-year-old in Tipperary town.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court in a week's time.

The 17 year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested by Gardaí following an incident in the Lakelands area of Tipperary town last Thursday evening.

The 14-year-old boy was left critically ill with serious head injuries in South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

He was subsequently charged with assault causing harm and appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court at 11.30am this morning.

A small crowd of people gathered for the hearing which heard details of the arrest, charge and caution.

Judge Terrance Finn then remanded the teenager in custody to appear in court again next Thursday, November 16.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s also arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday was released without charge last night.


