Couple shot in paramilitary-style attack; report says they were protecting their son

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 06:13 am

A man and woman in their 50s are in a stable condition in hospital after they were shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.

The victims, understood to be a couple, were shot in the legs at a house in Norglen Parade in the west of the city.

The Belfast Telegraph reports they were shot when they refused to hand their son over to paramilitaries.

The shooting in the Turf Lodge area occurred around 6.15pm on Thursday and the couple were taken to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital.

Sinn Féin MLA for the area Pat Sheehan condemned the attack.

"The shooting of a man and woman in their 50s at a house in Norglen Parade in Turf Lodge was wrong and I condemn it," he said. "There can be absolutely no justification for these type of actions.

"Whoever is responsible needs to stop these barbaric attacks immediately. I would call on anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the PSNI."

The Alliance Party's justice spokesman Trevor Lunn MLA also condemned the shootings.

"Yet again we see guns on the streets of Belfast," he said. "There can be no justification for this type of attack and whoever was behind it needs to be condemned without equivocation."

PSNI detective sergeant Keith Wilson said: "Both the man and the woman have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries."

He asked anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

