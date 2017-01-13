Home»Breaking News»ireland

Couple shot in paramilitary-style attack

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 06:13 am

A man and woman in their 50s are in a stable condition in hospital after they were shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.

The victims, understood to be a couple, were shot in the legs at a house in Norglen Parade in the west of the city.

The shooting in the Turf Lodge area occurred around 6.15pm on Thursday and the couple were taken to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital.

Sinn Féin MLA for the area Pat Sheehan condemned the attack.

"The shooting of a man and woman in their 50s at a house in Norglen Parade in Turf Lodge was wrong and I condemn it," he said. "There can be absolutely no justification for these type of actions.

"Whoever is responsible needs to stop these barbaric attacks immediately. I would call on anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the PSNI."

The Alliance Party's justice spokesman Trevor Lunn MLA also condemned the shootings.

"Yet again we see guns on the streets of Belfast," he said. "There can be no justification for this type of attack and whoever was behind it needs to be condemned without equivocation."

PSNI detective sergeant Keith Wilson said: "Both the man and the woman have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries."

He asked anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS PSNI

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

All-out strike a possibility, say teachers

No let up on the cold today

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'


Today's Stories

‘Excessive usage’ water charges for up to 50% of homes

Ictu chief: New pay deal must address staffing issues

Gsoc gets court order to examine McCabe files

Simon Harris: Unacceptable how we got here in terms of waiting lists

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 