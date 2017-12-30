Home»Breaking News»ireland

Country braces for Storm Dylan

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 07:32 am

Strong winds and coastal flooding are due to hit parts of the country today as Storm Dylan reaches Ireland.

A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Connacht and seven other counties from 9pm tonight, with gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour expected.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect for Munster, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea outlines the conditions we can expect.

"Like any storm, it's going to bring wind and rain, a combination of those," he said.

"There'll also be high seas going into western coastal areas.

"Overnight on Saturday night, it will be very, very windy, stormy, particularly across the north western half of the country. So very, very strong winds, gusts of up to about 130km p/h are possible, so they could do at least some slight structural damage."


