Councillors to remove Aung San Suu Kyi from Freedom of Dublin roll of honour

Dublin will start removing the Freedom of the City from Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi today.

It comes after councillors were advised they did not need additional powers to remove a name from the roll of honour.

Ms Suu Kyi has been criticised for not dealing with the alleged ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in the country, which has led to more than 600,000 people fleeing to Bangladesh.

Bob Geldof gave back his Dublin freedom award earlier this month in protest at her having the same honour.