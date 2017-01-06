Councillor urges locals to cooperate with gardaí after teenager stabbed to death in Dublin

A post mortem is due to take place today on the body of a boy stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday.

17-year-old Reece Cullen was attacked in broad daylight at a house at Jobstown in Tallaght at around 3pm yesterday.

The scene is still sealed off this morning for forensic tests.

Local Councillor Charlie O'Connor said it was important for anyone with information to come forward.

"People's reaction is one of great shock," he said.

"The first thing we have to do is think about the family and extend our sympathy (to them), and to the wider community. This has upaset them enormously.

"The other point I want to make is that it's important everyone would cooperate with the gardaí."

Any CCTV in the area will be harvested to see if they captured either the stabbing or the movements of either the deceased or possible suspects before or after the incident.

A search was also commenced for the weapon and house-to-house inquiries initiated. A spokesperson said no arrests had been made at this stage and that investigations were ongoing.

Gardaí appealed to witnesses who may have been in the Kilclare area between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.