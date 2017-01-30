Home»Breaking News»ireland

Corporate enforcement investigator admits shredding documents relevant to Sean Fitzpatrick probe

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 03:15 pm

Sean Fitzpatrick’s trial has heard the main investigator in his case shredded a number of documents related to the investigation.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who stepped down as Anglo Irish Bank’s chairman in 2008, is accused of failing to disclose multi-million euro loans to the bank’s auditors.

When he was first called to give evidence earlier this month, Kevin O’Connell from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement accepted he had a significant involvement in the investigation into allegations against Sean Fitzpatrick and under cross-examination today, he admitted shredding “a very small set of documents” relating to that investigation.

The court heard the destroyed notes related to conversations with the solicitors firm representing Anglo Irish Bank’s auditors Ernst & Young and that it happened after he’d been cross-examined in a previous trial.

He described the shredding as “a calamitous error” and a “dreadful mistake” and said it was at a time of “enormous pressure”.

Mr Fitzpatrick denies making false, misleading or deceptive statements to Ernst & Young between 2002 and 2007, and denies furnishing false information to them during that time.

Kevin O'Connel, pictured today. Picture: Courtpix

