Coroner to begin inquest into Buncrana pier tragedy

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 06:28 am

The inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy will begin this morning.

The Coroner for Donegal says they will aim to establish exactly what happened on the day five members of one family lost their lives.

On March 20, 2016, a car slid off Buncrana pier and into the waters of Lough Swilly.

Five members of one family were killed in the incident - 49-year-old Sean McGrotty, who was driving the car, his sons 12-year-old Mark and eight-year-old Evan - their Grandmother Ruth Daniels and her 14-year-old daughter Jodie Lee.

Mr McGrotty's baby daughter Rioghnach-Ann was the sole survivor, after being passed out of the window of the sinking car to a man who had dived in to help them.

The inquest into their deaths starts this morning with 12 witnesses due to give evidence.

It will try to establish exactly what events led to the tragedy.

The inquest also intends to look into the conditions of all piers and slipways in Donegal, and at guidelines for people whose cars end up in the water.

The Coroner Dr Denis McCauley has described what happened there as one of the worst family tragedies on the Irish coast in living memory.


