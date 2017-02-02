Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork suffers flooding woes as banks burst at high tide

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 07:30 am

Cork city has experienced some spot flooding following extensive rain last night.

The banks of the river Lee burst at high tide this morning around 9.04am.

There has also been some reports of flooding in County Cork, including Midleton and the Carrigaline to Crosshaven road.

Earlier: National status yellow warning from Met Eireann continues this morning with the threat of flooding looming over Cork city.

Cork City Council has issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.

“A tidal surge, southerly winds and a low-pressure area in combination with Spring Tide may give rise to tidal flooding tomorrow,” Cork Council said.

“Prior to and after this tide at 09:04 am, there is a danger of tidal flooding in the City.

It is expected that the main impact will be on traffic.

Across the country wind and rain are prominent features with strong southerly winds brushing in this evening.

Tonight the rain is thought to clear although showers will continue in the west and north.

The bad weather is to continue into Friday with showers in the west although there will be some sunny spells.

Friday evening is expected to consist of heavy rain and possible wintry conditions on high ground.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cork city, met eireann, flooding,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dutchman arrested in swoop on alleged Kinahan property to be handed to Dutch authorities

Murdered Seamus Ludlow's 'smearing by Garda among most shameful Irish episodes', court hears

Holidaymakers travelling to eastern Europe advised to use cash instead of cards

Detectives deny offers to drop murder charge against accused man


Today's Stories

Traveller sisters lose discrimination case against pub

Friend sued over tree-felling injuries

No jail for breaking man’s nose after bar dispute

Brexit set to hit Irish motor industry growth

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 