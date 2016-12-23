Cork doctors begin issuing digital prescriptions

Doctors in Cork are going digital as part of a scheme which could be rolled out over the rest of the country.

A new partnership with the HSE and eHealth Ireland has produced digital prescriptions with barcodes which can replace prescription pads and old fashioned printers.

GP Dr David Moloney, who is part of the new scheme, said that says it is good for the environment because it cuts down on paper, but it also has the ability to increase security and accuracy.

"It's a very satisfactory rollout both from our point of view, from the GP's point of view, and I think from the pharmacy's point of view as well," he said.

"It doesn't make that much of a difference to patients initially, but it will guarantee security and the ability to transcribe or send forward information clearly and distinctly."