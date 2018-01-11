Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork Council accused of wasting €38k budget as only four dog foul fines handed out in 21 years

Thursday, January 11, 2018 - 11:51 am

Cork City Council's dog fouling committee has been accused of wasting its €38,000 budget.

Councillor Ken O'Flynn said it is spending its money on children's art competitions while there is just one dog warden for the entire county.

It has been revealed that only four fines have been handed out over the last 21 years to dog owners who failed to pick up after their pets.

Councillor O'Flynn wants the dog committee disbanded and the budget redistributed.

"Spending €38,000 on media campaigns and drawing competitions is one thing. I think we need far more staff, we need far more inspectors," he said.

"We need to be looking at what's working in the UK," he added.


