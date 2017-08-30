Contractors sought to build new pedestrian bridge in Cork

Cork City Council is seeking a contractor to build the planned new pedestrian and cycle bridge that will cross the north channel of the river Lee from Merchant's Quay to Patrick's Quay, writes Alan Healy.

The €3.5m Harley Street bridge will cross the North Channel of the River Lee to the rear of the Metropole Hotel. The aim is to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity between the city centre, MacCurtain Street, Kent Railway Station and the surrounding areas.

It is hoped the bridge will extend Cork’s prime retail area into MacCurtain Street and use more of St Patrick’s Quay buildings for retail purposes.

Once complete, it will be the 30th bridge to cross the River Lee within Cork city, and the first new bridge since the construction of the Shandon Bridge in 2004 — crossing from Cornmarket Street to Pope’s Quay.

The Harley Street bridge will be a low-level structure with a single span of approximately 66 metres and a minimum width of 4.5 metres.

A computer-generated view of the Harley Street bridge that will cross from Merchant's Quay to Patrick's Quay.

Design work is currently underway on the structure.

The bridge forms part of the long-term Cork City Centre Movement Strategy that will eventually see private cars removed from Patrick Street during the day and MacCurtain Street reverting to a one-way system.

"Expressions of Interest are sought from suitably experienced civil engineering contractors who can demonstrate experience relevant to the construction of civil engineering works, in particular bridge structures, and who can mobilise sufficient plant and labour resources," the tender documents state.

The deadline to respond to the tender is September 18.

Once complete, city councillors have asked that the public be involved in the process to name the new bridge.

This article first appeared in the Evening Echo