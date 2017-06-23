Home»Breaking News»ireland

Connolly's Red Mills to create 20 jobs in Kilkenny

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 06:23 am

Twenty new jobs are being announced for Kilkenny today.

The jobs boost is created by the official opening of a new Connolly's Red Mills equestrian and agri super store in the city.

Responsible for feeding over one third of the world's top racehorses in Europe and Asia, the company now export to 74 countries.

The opening will be attended by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan and Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Richard Andrews this morning.

Some of the world's leading trainers and equine managers will be welcomed to the South East following the opening of the new store

Connolly's Red Mills HQ

CEO of Connolly’s Red Mills, Joe Connolly said: “We remain heavily invested and committed to our home county of Kilkenny. We are delighted our new store is bringing 20 more new jobs to our local area.”

“This store will not only fly the flag for our business but for Kilkenny, the South East and the equine industry in Ireland as we will be welcoming some of the world’s leading trainers and equine managers here.”

