Connemara couple win half a million euro on April Fool's Day

A Connemara couple found themselves €500,000 richer on April Fool's after winning the Euromillions Plus top prize.

It was nearly a fools errand though as the couple told everyone at the National Lottery Headquarters, how their precious winning ticket was almost whisked away by a gust of wind.

‘I had left the ticket in the car, and ran out to grab it to check the numbers on the morning of April 1st.

“But a huge gust of wind came and the ticket was nearly out across the hills before I had a chance to realise our windfall! Luckily I was able to retrieve it”, the husband said.

The lucky husband and wife, who wish to keep their win private, explained the win has come at a perfect time in their lives.

“We have some medical expenses to pay off and a few jobs to be done around the house and we will be able to enjoy some much needed financial security as well’.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Thursday 30 March, the day before the draw, at the popular Siop Dowd Esso Service Station in the heart of the Gaeltacht in Carna, Connemara in Co. Galway.