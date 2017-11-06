Home»Breaking News»ireland

Commuters face travel chaos as talks fail in Irish Rail dispute

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 02:23 pm

Commuters nationwide will face travel chaos after talks to resolve the Irish Rail dispute failed.

Supporters heading to Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off game against Denmark in Dublin next week will also suffer.

More train stoppages have been scheduled over the next few weeks, including match day on November 14, as workers protest to demand a 3.75% pay increase.

A stoppage is expected tomorrow, with no trains operating across Intercity, Dart and commuter routes.

Iarnród Éireann management said that as more than 150,000 journeys are made on the network daily, it is not possible to provide alternative transport on dates of industrial action.

It also said it regrets the decision by the company's trade unions to schedule the strikes during November and December.

No rail services will operate tomorrow, November 7, November 14, November 23 and December 8.

December 8 is traditionally a busy pre-Christmas shopping day.

Iarnród Éireann said passengers will be entitled to refunds for monthly, annual and other tickets.

The announcement of strikes was made after a collapse of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over pay.

Unions had sought annual pay increases of about 3.75% similar to the rises secured by workers at Dublin Bus and Luas after strikes last year.

In a statement, Iarnród Éireann said the effect of the strikes would be disruption to customers, loss of pay for its employees, a weakening of the company's finances - which has accumulated loses of €160m - and a reduction of its ability to address the pay claim.


KEYWORDS

Irish RailstrikedisputeWorld Cup

Related Articles

More in this Section

Army deserter to give evidence at death inquest of man shot at Christmas dance

Woman, 66, accused of sexually assaulting minor 40 years ago obtains stay on trial

Sword killer remanded in custody on failing to return to jail after day release

Aer Lingus named as one of the top airlines for short-haul holidays


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »