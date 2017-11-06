Commuters face travel chaos as talks fail in Irish Rail dispute

Commuters nationwide will face travel chaos after talks to resolve the Irish Rail dispute failed.

Supporters heading to Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off game against Denmark in Dublin next week will also suffer.

More train stoppages have been scheduled over the next few weeks, including match day on November 14, as workers protest to demand a 3.75% pay increase.

A stoppage is expected tomorrow, with no trains operating across Intercity, Dart and commuter routes.

Iarnród Éireann management said that as more than 150,000 journeys are made on the network daily, it is not possible to provide alternative transport on dates of industrial action.

It also said it regrets the decision by the company's trade unions to schedule the strikes during November and December.

No rail services will operate tomorrow, November 7, November 14, November 23 and December 8.

December 8 is traditionally a busy pre-Christmas shopping day.

Iarnród Éireann said passengers will be entitled to refunds for monthly, annual and other tickets.

The announcement of strikes was made after a collapse of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over pay.

Unions had sought annual pay increases of about 3.75% similar to the rises secured by workers at Dublin Bus and Luas after strikes last year.

In a statement, Iarnród Éireann said the effect of the strikes would be disruption to customers, loss of pay for its employees, a weakening of the company's finances - which has accumulated loses of €160m - and a reduction of its ability to address the pay claim.