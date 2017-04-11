Home»Breaking News»ireland

Committee approves final report on water charges allowing for meters on new builds

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 07:58 pm

The final report of the water services committee has been approved tonight.

TDs and Senators on the committee voted 13 to seven to accept the final report with Right2Water TDs among those opposing it.

The report says a household limit for excess use should be applied with levies for those wasting water above that.

It also insists water meters will continue to be installed in all new builds.

The report will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow night and voted on this Thursday.

Negotiations on water charges broke down in the last fortnight between the Government and Fianna Fáil, whose support Fine Gael needs to stay in power.

But the fresh deal, largely resembling what the two major parties agreed two weeks ago, has angered TDs with Right2Water on the committee, who include Sinn Féin, Solidarity and Independents.

