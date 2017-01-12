Home»Breaking News»ireland

Commission for Energy Regulation says water-metering works should be parked

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 04:14 pm

The Commission for Energy Regulation (CER) has said the water-metering programme should be parked, but not abandoned.

The Oireachtas Committee on the future funding for water charges has heard that if the State is going to be the main funder, then investing in meters is not a priority, and that leaking pipes should be fixed instead.

However, the Commission has admitted they have no definitive answer on how to work out whether a house is being wasteful with water.

Labour TD Jan O'Sullivan said that without water meters, it will be impossible to charge households who use water unfairly.

Paul McGowan is from the CER said the proposal from the expert commission is that the vast majority of the water should be paid for by the State, and only excessive use should be charged for.

"In that context, we said that at this time there are other priorities for capital investment, but that we could come back and look at whether there is a case for further metering in due course," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Water meters, water charges

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Minister proposes free daily water allowance of 123 litres

Taoiseach: Government to survive water charge battle

Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

What future for water charges? Key committee starts work today

More in this Section

Luas operator launches recruitment campaign targeting women

Gardaí seek assistance in locating man missing in Laois

15 people have died of flu this season

Half a million households could be hit with water bills say critics


Today's Stories

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 