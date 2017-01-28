Home»Breaking News»ireland

Collision between car and bus leaves man dead and one injured in Cork

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 08:16 pm

A man has died after a collision between a car and a bus in Co. Cork.

The man driving the bus was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí said the incident happened around 4km from Mallow on the Killarney Road at around 6.15pm this evening.

The dead man, who was in his 20s, was the driver of the car.

The N72 Mallow/ Killarney road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022- 31450 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

4 teens hurt in crash

Gardaí appeal for more information on Dublin hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt

Laois gardaí seize €35,000 worth of cocaine

Enda Kenny in embarrassing climb-down after SF 'coalition' debacle


Today's Stories

Mother of baby with fatal foetal anomaly: ‘We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Man told gardaí: ‘I wasn’t growing cannabis plants’

Fears Cork City will be ‘large storm drain’ following OPW plans

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 