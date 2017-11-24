Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cocaine worth €70,000 seized in Dublin

Friday, November 24, 2017

Revenue has seized cocaine worth €70,000 in Swords, Co. Dublin.

As part of a joint, intelligence-led operation involving Revenue and the gardaí, Revenue officers seized 1kg of cocaine, at an address in Swords, north County Dublin.

Revenue said the cocaine was worth €70,000.

File photo

A 24 year old Irish man was arrested at the scene under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

He is currently held at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

Members of the public who may have any information about smuggling, should contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.


