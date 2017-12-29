Home»Breaking News»ireland

Coastguard has saved over 300 lives in 2017

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 03:18 pm

The Coastguard says it saved the lives of 335 people this year.

It also says it assisted more than 3,300 people in the past 12 months.

Coast Guard units and helicopters`helped with the recovery of 65 bodies as a result of drowning’s and other missing person searches - a 30% increase from last year.

In a statement, it also thanked everyone that helped with the search for the crew of R116 which crashed off Blackrock in Co Mayo in March resulting in the loss of all four crew.


