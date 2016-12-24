Home»Breaking News»ireland

Coast Guard reminds public to stay safe on the coastline

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:36 pm

The Coast Guard is reminding people to dial 112 if they see anyone who might be in trouble near coasts or cliffs over the Christmas period.

The Coast Guard is requesting members of the public planning on engaging in any coastal activities to first check that it is safe to do and to be mindful of the risks and life threatening dangers that can arise without warning.

Many people will be engaging in outdoor activities along the coastline, be it on exposed coasts, cliffs, piers, harbour walls, beaches, promenades or other coastal areas.

The simple safety message is: Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry.

Storm Barbara, which will give rise to stormy conditions, is forecasted to blow through today and there is a risk of some stormy weather returning on Christmas Day. A general improvement in weather conditions conducive to outdoor activities, is forecasted from St Stephen’s Day.

Spring tides that generate higher tides, peak in the latter part of the week and pose an additional risk.

Christmas Day Swims are a popular pursuit and the Coast Guard is urging the public to only participate in organised swims where medical support and lifeguards are available.

Lone swimming should be avoided and all swimmers should be cognisant that time in the water should be kept to a minimum as even the most experienced of swimmers can easily succumb to cramp or cold water shock.

The three Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centres based in Malin, Valentia and Dublin, along with the Coast Guard Helicopter service and Coast Guard Volunteer units will remain operational over the holiday period.

