Coast Guard airlift two injured fishermen in separate operations off coast of Ireland

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:21 am

The Coast Guard have carried out two offshore operations to evacuate fishermen from two different vessels.

The Waterford-based helicopter R117 was sent to help a fishermen who suffered an onboard injury.

He was transferred by the Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Waterford.

In the second case, the Shannon-based helicopter R115 evacuated a fisherman from a fishing vessel around 120 miles west of Kerry Head.

The casualty was transferred to University Hospital Limerick, but his condition is not known.


