Home»Breaking News»ireland

Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors demands meeting with Taoiseach

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 08:33 am

The Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors is demanding to meet the Taoiseach immediately.

The call follows the release of the second interim report of the Commission on the issue, which recommended the Government reconsider including children - who lived without their mothers at such homes - in the State Redress scheme.

However, the Government says it is not appropriate to do that at the moment.

Spokesman for the survivors group, Paul Redmond, says they want to meet the Taoiseach, and are also hoping to meet Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

“I put in for another meeting with Minister Zappone, because she did actually invite groups to meet her,” he said.

“It’s not going to an easy meeting, I can tell you that for a start.

“We’re going to be here until the end and we’re going to be here way past the end, until we get full inclusion.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Zappone defends decision not to open redress scheme to those in Mother and Baby Homes

SF to propose Truth Commission into mother-and-baby homes

John Halligan calls for surviving mother-and-baby home nuns to be interviewed

Minister to publish interim report into mother-and-baby homes

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Tech firm Citrix to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Cannabis worth €300,000 seized at industrial unit in Meath


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 