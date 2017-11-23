Home»Breaking News»ireland

Clonskeagh Mosque opening its doors to homeless people ahead of cold snap

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 02:38 pm

Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin has announced it's opening its doors to homeless people ahead of an expected cold snap.

It is inviting those in need to take shelter in its large events hall as forecasters predict a 'polar low' will bring freezing temperatures over the next few days.

After providing shelter during Storm Ophelia, the mosque will again offer people a place to stay, sleeping bags and warm meals.

Summayah Kenna, Head of Community Welfare Department with the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland says her team are on stand by.

She said: "We are working very closely with all the homeless teams out there that provide shelter and our team are on stand by to receive anybody coming in.

"We will have a security team on duty during the nights, the maintenace people have been alerted to provide sufficient heating especially during late nights when staff will not be present."

Homelessness_large.jpg


KEYWORDS

HomelessnessClonskeaghMosque

Related Articles

Bill to ban anti-homeless devices to be voted on today

184 people sleep rough in Dublin on November 7 - highest number since records began

Here are the details of the Cold Weather Initiative for homeless and rough sleepers

Cabinet to reject bill forcing businesses to remove anti-homeless spikes

More in this Section

397 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country

New reports shows educational attainment linked to socio-economic status; More women educated to third level

Buncrana Pier tragedy: Diver may not have been able to open doors under water because of 'security measures'

Re-opening of Stepaside 'would not have been my number one priority': Assistant Garda Commissioner


Today's Stories

Irish businessmen lose Vat-avoidance case

Tánaiste under fire: Fitzgerald humiliated as Government makes fifth U-turn on McCabe

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Tánaiste under fire: Annoyed Varadkar indicates this is one can he isn’t prepared to carry

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »