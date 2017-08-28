Home»Breaking News»ireland

Clinic offering support open in Donegal for anyone affected by flooding

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:31 am

The Department of Social Protection is holding a clinic in Carndonagh today for anyone affected by the Donegal floods.

Local deputy and Minister of State Joe McHugh has said cash payments are there for all those who lost clothes and possessions and further supports are also being made available.

He has thanked council staff who have worked non-stop across the weekend and said the people of Donegal are also grateful for the messages of support they've received from across the country.

"People are overwhelmed by the messages of support coming from the rest of the country, they've seen the pictures and the imagery and they are very supportive," he said.


