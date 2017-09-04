Home»Breaking News»ireland

Clare farmer kept €500k winning EuroMillions ticket in his jacket pocket for the past three months

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 03:00 pm

A Co. Clare farmer has finally claimed his EuroMillions Plus win of €500,000 a full 83 days after the draw.

The winning combination play ticket was sold on Tuesday, June 13, the day of the draw at Paul Hogan’s Service Station on the Gort Road in Ennis, Co. Clare.

He said: "I knew straight away that I had won but I wanted to keep my head down and let the excitement die down before collecting it."

The lucky Clare man was in no rush to collect it and had originallly planned to claim his prize on the last hour of the prize deadline on September 11.

He said: "The ticket’s been in my jacket pocket for the past three months, I haven’t let it out of my sight since the draw.

"I was in no hurry to collect my cheque and I considered leaving it until the last day until I heard the local radio station (Clare FM) urging people to check their tickets."

Just like he was in no rush to claim his jackpot, the Clare native is in no hurry to make plans to spend it.

He said: "We’ll enjoy the week with a few celebratory drinks. It’s a huge amount of money to win and I have no real plan for it.

"I might look at upgrading some of the farm machinery in the next few weeks but that’ll be it for the time being."

Another Munster winner through the doors of the National Lottery winners’ room included a Cork man who won the €219,204 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize from Saturday, August 26.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at SuperValu on New Road in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Meanwhile, time is running out for the Co. Kerry winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 from Saturday, June 17.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store on Railway Road in Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

The claim deadline for the winner of this prize is Friday, September 15, and they must sign the back of the ticket before contacting the National Lottery on 01-836 4444.


