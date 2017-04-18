Home»Breaking News»ireland

CityPOST's new pick-up service to create 'hundreds of jobs'

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 09:32 am

Ireland's biggest independent postal company is promising hundreds of jobs as it launches a new pick-up service.

CityPOST says it will collect from businesses for free.

The firm is marketing itself as a rival to State service An Post and claims to undercut its costs by over a fifth.

CityPOST currently delivers anywhere in Ireland, as well as 200 other countries around the world.

Company CEO Ian Glass said that they are hiring now for their new roles.

"If you'd like to be one of our post pick-up people, or one of our delivery people, registeer as well because we want to set up a network or business across Ireland," he said.

"We have a mix of full and part-time roles, and we are talking about hundreds of jobs."

